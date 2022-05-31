Senior Connect
Explosions heard at Nebraska chemical fire; evacuations recommended

Omaha firefighters said they expected to be battling a chemical fire that ignited Monday night, May 30, 2022, for many hours.(Marlo Lundak / WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports and Gray News staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As thick black smoke visible from miles away billowed above a chemical fire in downtown Omaha, Nebraska, fire officials were recommending residents nearby evacuate.

WOWT received a call from 911 dispatch about a fire near 20th Street and Woolworth Avenue on Monday evening.

Omaha Fire officials had initially advised sheltering in place but later sent an emergency alert out recommending those between 13th and 20th streets and Leavenworth to Martha streets evacuate because of “smoke and fire.”

Authorities sent an alert out around 10:30 p.m. about an evacuation site that had been set up at the Columbus Community Center, where Red Cross was on hand to assist, fire officials said.

Fire crews initially classified the blaze as a two-alarm fire, and firefighters were able to get inside the building. But the fire was larger than they anticipated, and crews had to exit shortly thereafter, upgrading the incident to a three-alarm fire.

WOWT crews at the scene reported hearing explosions around 8:15 p.m. Explosions continued every few minutes thereafter as propane tanks and other chemical containers caught fire.

The explosions seemed to subside about a half-hour later.

Thick black smoke, visible from miles away, billowed above a chemical fire in downtown Omaha, Nebraska.(PHOTO: WOWT)

As of about 9:15 p.m., no injuries had been reported. The front part of the building collapsed, but no firefighters were inside when that happened, the battalion chief said.

Fire crews were expecting to fight the fire all night long, hoping that there might be rain to help extinguish the flames.

