Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Elizabethtown bridge dedicated in honor of Batchelor

The bridge, which spans over Browns Creek on Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., now will be known as...
The bridge, which spans over Browns Creek on Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., now will be known as the James C. Batchelor Jr. Bridge.(NCDOT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Transportation and local officials have honored an Elizabethtown man by naming a bridge after him.

James “JC” Batchelor Jr., who passed away in 2015, served on the Elizabethtown Zoning Board of Adjustment and Planning Board for several years.

A dedication ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon. The bridge, which spans over Browns Creek on Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., now will be known as the James C. Batchelor Jr. Bridge.

“Today, NCDOT joined local officials to honor the legacy of James “J.C.” Batchelor Jr. of Elizabethtown by naming the Browns Creek bridge on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. after him,” the NCDOT tweeted. “He was well-known for mentoring the youth and being active in civic life.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Martin tragically lost his life on Saturday in Oak Island.
‘I’m still in shock, I don’t know how to process it:’ Family remembers man who died in Oak Island on Saturday
Oak Island Water Rescue had trouble getting on the beach to respond to an emergency due to...
Person dies at Oak Island beach
Car crashes into NC Nails salon
UPDATE: Driver of car that crashes into local nail salon not impaired, police say
Michael Hill
Brunswick County lottery winner sentenced to life in prison for murder
The Oak Island Police Department held two checkpoints on Saturday.
Oak Island Police Department issues 43 citations during weekend checkpoints

Latest News

Crews were on scene after a car crashed into a local nail salon on Tuesday
UPDATE: Driver of car that crashes into local nail salon not impaired, police say
Man dies following motorcycle crash, one person faces charges
Incumbent Nelson Beaulieu called for a recount after finishing two votes behind Jenna Bosch for...
NHC Board of Elections sets date for school board democratic primary recount
Roy Cooper, Governor of North Carolina
Gov. Cooper responds to Lt. Gov. Robinson speech, calls it ‘dangerous’