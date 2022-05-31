Elizabethtown bridge dedicated in honor of Batchelor

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Transportation and local officials have honored an Elizabethtown man by naming a bridge after him.

James “JC” Batchelor Jr., who passed away in 2015, served on the Elizabethtown Zoning Board of Adjustment and Planning Board for several years.

A dedication ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon. The bridge, which spans over Browns Creek on Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., now will be known as the James C. Batchelor Jr. Bridge.

“Today, NCDOT joined local officials to honor the legacy of James “J.C.” Batchelor Jr. of Elizabethtown by naming the Browns Creek bridge on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. after him,” the NCDOT tweeted. “He was well-known for mentoring the youth and being active in civic life.”

Now in its place for all to see. https://t.co/ldySfnuJkh pic.twitter.com/HCvj2DoCJO — NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) May 31, 2022

