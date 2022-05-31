Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants color printer for students

Teacher wants color printer to enhance students’ creativity
Community Classroom
Community Classroom(WECT)
By Frances Weller
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Teaching in color makes learning a lot more fun for students. That’s why Leigh Ann McPherson is asking for a color printer for her classroom at Williams Township in Whiteville. The 3-5 grade teacher is asking for donations through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“This project will fund a color printer and ink for our classroom,” McPherson says on her DonorsChoose page. “Bright colors make learning so much more fun and interesting! We will use these supplies to create visual aids for the classroom. It will also be used for printing handouts, games, learning centers, and other learning projects. The printer and ink will support students’ creativity and innovation in the classroom. Color is naturally engaging to my students, they love it! The sky is the limit on the visual materials and projects we can create and print with this device.”

Ms. McPherson needs $214. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the printer and deliver it to the school.

If you would like to donate to Ms. McPherson’s project, click here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Island Water Rescue had trouble getting on the beach to respond to an emergency due to...
Person dies at Oak Island beach
The Oak Island Police Department held two checkpoints on Saturday.
Oak Island Police Department issues 43 citations during weekend checkpoints
Michael Hill
Brunswick County lottery winner sentenced to life in prison for murder
Christine Ann Foggo
WPD searching for missing person
Jacob Martin tragically lost his life on Saturday in Oak Island.
‘I’m still in shock, I don’t know how to process it:’ Family remembers man who died in Oak Island on Saturday

Latest News

Visitor finds Bonnethead shark on Caswell Beach in Oak Island
WATCH: Beach visitor sees what appears to be a bonnethead shark
Thalian Hall in Downtown Wilmington NC
“School Girls” and other local productions coming to Thalian Hall this year
Memorial Day Ceremony at Wilmington National Cemetery
“Showing honor to those that left before us:” Veterans discuss the meaning of Memorial Day
Christine Ann Foggo
WPD searching for missing person