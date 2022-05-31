COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants color printer for students

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Teaching in color makes learning a lot more fun for students. That’s why Leigh Ann McPherson is asking for a color printer for her classroom at Williams Township in Whiteville. The 3-5 grade teacher is asking for donations through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“This project will fund a color printer and ink for our classroom,” McPherson says on her DonorsChoose page. “Bright colors make learning so much more fun and interesting! We will use these supplies to create visual aids for the classroom. It will also be used for printing handouts, games, learning centers, and other learning projects. The printer and ink will support students’ creativity and innovation in the classroom. Color is naturally engaging to my students, they love it! The sky is the limit on the visual materials and projects we can create and print with this device.”

Ms. McPherson needs $214. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the printer and deliver it to the school.

If you would like to donate to Ms. McPherson’s project, click here.

