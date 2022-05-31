Senior Connect
9-year-old girl survives rare cougar attack in Washington

FILE PHOTO: A 9-year-old girl is in the hospital after surviving an alleged cougar attack in Washington.(Sawtooth / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRUITLAND, Wash. (AP) — Witnesses say a 9-year-old girl survived a cougar attack after wandering up a trail with two friends while camping in northwest Washington state.

It happened Saturday morning near Fruitland, Washington.

The girl fought back while her friends ran for their lives. Adults rushed to help and found the girl covered in blood.

She was soon airlifted to a hospital, where she’s recovering after surgery for multiple wounds to her head and upper body.

Others found the young male cougar and killed it.

Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman Staci Lehman says cougar attacks are rare, with only two fatalities in the last century in Washington state.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

