Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

1 killed, 2 injured in shooting outside New Orleans high school graduation

By Ken Daley, FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting Tuesday outside a high school graduation ceremony that had just concluded at Xavier University, New Orleans police said.

New Orleans Police Department Deputy Supt. Christopher Goodly said an “elderly woman” died from her wounds, and two male victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Goodly told WVUE at least three people have been detained for questioning, but no arrests had been made as of 1:10 p.m.

Goodly said the incident began with an argument between two females in the parking lot, which escalated into guns being drawn and shots fired. The elderly woman struck was believed to be an innocent bystander.

The shooting occurred in a parking lot outside Convocation Center, used as the venue for numerous high school graduation ceremonies each spring. Witnesses told Fox 8 that a fight appeared to have broken out shortly after the graduation ceremony for Morris Jeff High School had ended, and then anywhere from five to 12 gunshots rang out.

This was at least the second high school graduation staged at Xavier to be marred by violence in the past 11 days. On May 20, a fight broke out during the Carver High graduation event, with witnesses capturing a wild fracas inside Convocation Center that involved attendees throwing punches and chairs.

The Carver High incident did not involve gunfire, but it happened the morning after three people were shot and a fourth injured at the May 19 graduation ceremony for Hammond High School at Southeastern Louisiana University on the Northshore.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Island Water Rescue had trouble getting on the beach to respond to an emergency due to...
Person dies at Oak Island beach
Jacob Martin tragically lost his life on Saturday in Oak Island.
‘I’m still in shock, I don’t know how to process it:’ Family remembers man who died in Oak Island on Saturday
The Oak Island Police Department held two checkpoints on Saturday.
Oak Island Police Department issues 43 citations during weekend checkpoints
Michael Hill
Brunswick County lottery winner sentenced to life in prison for murder
Christine Ann Foggo
WPD searching for missing person

Latest News

President Joe Biden meets with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the Oval Office of...
Biden talks gun control, extremism with New Zealand’s PM
The Charleston Police Department says multiple people were shot in downtown Charleston Monday...
10 wounded in S.C. mass shooting, mayor says
Florida officials are investigating the death of a man in a possible alligator attack.
Man found dead in gator-filled lake near disc golf course
Traffic Light
Multiple cars involved in accident on Shipyard Boulevard and Independence Boulevard
A video shows a train narrowly missing teenagers on the tracks.
WATCH: Young adults on tracks nearly get hit by train