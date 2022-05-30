WPD searching for missing person

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has released a missing person report for Christine Ann Foggo.

Per the WPD, Foggo is 51 years old, female, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen driving a beige/gold 2008 Buick Lucerne wearing a black sleeveless shirt and black pants with paint on them near Sterling Place.

“If you see her, please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609,” writes the WPD.

