Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

WPD searching for missing person

Christine Ann Foggo
Christine Ann Foggo(Wilmington NC Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has released a missing person report for Christine Ann Foggo.

Per the WPD, Foggo is 51 years old, female, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen driving a beige/gold 2008 Buick Lucerne wearing a black sleeveless shirt and black pants with paint on them near Sterling Place.

“If you see her, please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609,” writes the WPD.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Island Water Rescue had trouble getting on the beach to respond to an emergency due to...
Person dies at Oak Island beach
The Oak Island Police Department held two checkpoints on Saturday.
Oak Island Police Department issues 43 citations during weekend checkpoints
Lifeguards started their watch over New Hanover County beaches this weekend and saw a busy...
Lifeguards make over a dozen rip currents rescues during Memorial Day weekend
Michael Hill
Brunswick County lottery winner sentenced to life in prison for murder
The NHCSO will be patrolling the waters all summer to make sure boaters are following the law.
NHCSO patrol units hit the water as the holiday weekend kicks off

Latest News

The Oak Island Police Department held two checkpoints on Saturday.
Oak Island Police Department issues 43 citations during weekend checkpoints
Lifeguards are back in the stands across New Hanover County beaches.
Lifeguards back in the stands at New Hanover County Beaches, see busy MDW
Oak Island Water Rescue had trouble getting on the beach to respond to an emergency due to...
Person dies at Oak Island beach
Lifeguards started their watch over New Hanover County beaches this weekend and saw a busy...
Lifeguards make over a dozen rip currents rescues during Memorial Day weekend