Whiteville, South Brunswick begin state high school baseball championship series Friday night

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has announced details for the state baseball championship series involving teams from Whiteville High School and South Brunswick High School.

The second-seeded Cougars of South Brunswick, who are 23-3 on the season, will face top-seeded South Rowan, 28-5, in a best-of-three series at Ting Stadium in Holly Springs for the 3A championship. The schedule is as follows:

South Rowan vs South Brunswick

Game 1 – Friday, June 3 @ 5:00 p.m. (South Rowan is the Home Team)

Game 2 - Saturday, June 4 @ 11:00 a.m. (South Brunswick is the Home Team)

Game 3 (if necessary) – Saturday, June 4 @ 5:00 p.m. (South Rowan is the Home Team)

Spectator gates will open one hour prior to first game, which is 5:00 p.m. on Friday and 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. Single tickets that are good for all sessions are $20. Tickets for Friday evening games only are $8, and tickets for Saturday games only are $12. Children that are five and under will be admitted free. Sunday, June 5 will only be used as a make-up date.

The 2A championship series will take place at Burlington Athletic Stadium in Burlington. The fourth-seeded Wolfpack, 23-3, will take on the top-seeded Randleman Tigers, 31-1, in a best-of-three series. The schedule is as follows:

Randleman vs Whiteville

Game 1 – Friday, June 3 @ 8:00 p.m. (Randleman is the Home Team)

Game 2 - Saturday, June 4 @ 2:00 p.m. (Whiteville is the Home Team)

Game 3 (if necessary) – Saturday, June 4 – 8:00 p.m. (Randleman is the Home Team)

***If there is no Game 3 needed for the 4A championship, the 8:00pm game for 2A on Saturday will be played at 5:00pm***

Spectator gates will open one hour prior to first game, which is 5:00 p.m. on Friday and 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. Single tickets that are good for all sessions are $20. Tickets for Friday evening games only are $8, and tickets for Saturday games only are $12. Children that are five and under will be admitted free. Sunday, June 5 will only be used as a make-up date.

Additional information can be found on the North Carolina High School Athletic Association website.

