Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Whiteville, South Brunswick begin state high school baseball championship series Friday night

Wolfpack playing in Burlington, Cougars in Holly Springs
South Brunswick and Whiteville high school baseball teams will begin their state championship...
South Brunswick and Whiteville high school baseball teams will begin their state championship best-of-three series Friday night, June 3. South Brunswick will play South Rowan in the 3A series in Holly Springs, while Whiteville's 2A series against Randleman takes place in Burlington.(WECT)
By Jon Evans
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has announced details for the state baseball championship series involving teams from Whiteville High School and South Brunswick High School.

The second-seeded Cougars of South Brunswick, who are 23-3 on the season, will face top-seeded South Rowan, 28-5, in a best-of-three series at Ting Stadium in Holly Springs for the 3A championship. The schedule is as follows:

South Rowan vs South Brunswick

Game 1 – Friday, June 3 @ 5:00 p.m. (South Rowan is the Home Team)

Game 2 - Saturday, June 4 @ 11:00 a.m. (South Brunswick is the Home Team)

Game 3 (if necessary) – Saturday, June 4 @ 5:00 p.m. (South Rowan is the Home Team)

Spectator gates will open one hour prior to first game, which is 5:00 p.m. on Friday and 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. Single tickets that are good for all sessions are $20. Tickets for Friday evening games only are $8, and tickets for Saturday games only are $12. Children that are five and under will be admitted free. Sunday, June 5 will only be used as a make-up date.

The 2A championship series will take place at Burlington Athletic Stadium in Burlington. The fourth-seeded Wolfpack, 23-3, will take on the top-seeded Randleman Tigers, 31-1, in a best-of-three series. The schedule is as follows:

Randleman vs Whiteville

Game 1 – Friday, June 3 @ 8:00 p.m. (Randleman is the Home Team)

Game 2 - Saturday, June 4 @ 2:00 p.m. (Whiteville is the Home Team)

Game 3 (if necessary) – Saturday, June 4 – 8:00 p.m. (Randleman is the Home Team)

***If there is no Game 3 needed for the 4A championship, the 8:00pm game for 2A on Saturday will be played at 5:00pm***

Spectator gates will open one hour prior to first game, which is 5:00 p.m. on Friday and 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. Single tickets that are good for all sessions are $20. Tickets for Friday evening games only are $8, and tickets for Saturday games only are $12. Children that are five and under will be admitted free. Sunday, June 5 will only be used as a make-up date.

Additional information can be found on the North Carolina High School Athletic Association website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Island Water Rescue had trouble getting on the beach to respond to an emergency due to...
Person dies at Oak Island beach
The Oak Island Police Department held two checkpoints on Saturday.
Oak Island Police Department issues 43 citations during weekend checkpoints
Michael Hill
Brunswick County lottery winner sentenced to life in prison for murder
Lifeguards started their watch over New Hanover County beaches this weekend and saw a busy...
Lifeguards make over a dozen rip currents rescues during Memorial Day weekend
Christine Ann Foggo
WPD searching for missing person

Latest News

Memorial Day Ceremony at Wilmington National Cemetery
“Showing honor to those that left before us:” Veterans discuss the meaning of Memorial Day
A fire destroyed a single-story home on Wampee Street in Calabash Sunday night
Calabash home is total loss after fire
UNCW grad impacts Jacksonville PD as its first social worker
Child nutrition expert weighs in on impact free lunches for all could have