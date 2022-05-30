Where to park in Downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Downtown Wilmington hosts many of the area’s biggest events, but it can also be dizzying to figure out where to park. Whether you only visit downtown occasionally or are a tourist looking to take a break from the beach, this guide is for you.

On-street metered parking

Wilmington’s on-street parking is flexible, but still still slightly pricier than the 2nd Street parking decks unless you go in the evening.

In total, 800 metered spaces are available for $1.50 per hour. Parking meters are enforced Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and are unenforced on city holidays. Some meters allow for credit cards such as those on 2nd Street to Water Street, but others require users to pay by phone or via the mobile app.

To pay by phone, you’ll need to sign up via the mobile app, online, or by calling 1-888-380-7275. You’ll sign up with your credit card (Visa, MasterCard or Discover), your license plate number and your mobile phone number. Once you’re signed up, you can pay by phone by calling 1-888-380-7275, entering the location number listed on the meter and then entering the number of minutes.

You can also pay for metered parking with parking tokens bought at the Park Wilmington office at 11 N 2nd Street.

Off-street public parking lots and decks

Some of the cheapest parking for short trips during the day can be found at the Decks on 2nd St and Market St.

The first 90 minutes are free, then parking is $1 per hour for up to 5 hours, $8 total for up to 12 hours and $10 total for up to 24 hours. You’ll be charged a fee $5 for losing your ticket. Special event rate is $10 per day. These lots are open 24/7, but there is a $5 flat fee for Thursday to Saturday from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

115 Market St, between N Front St and N 2nd St

114 N 2nd St, between Chestnut St and Princess St

Wilmington also has two surface lots which charge $1 per hour for up to 5 hours and $8 total for up to 24 hours. A flat rate of $8 is charged for Monday through Friday after 6 p.m. and on weekends. These lots are open and enforced 24/7.

118 S 2nd St, next to the Hanna Block Historic USO building.

4 S 2nd Street, between Market St and Dock St (Flat rate begins at 6:30 p.m.)

The RiverPlace and Wilmington Convention Center parking have more comparable prices for longer stays, but far worse deals for short ones.

Parking at the RiverPlace deck is $2 per hour for up to 3 hours, $8 total for up to 12 hours and $13 for up to 24 hours. The special event rate is $10 per day. The lost ticket fee is $13, and nightly rate is $10 for Thursday to Saturday from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

14 Grace St, near Chestnut St

Similarly, the Wilmington Convention Center charges $3 for the first hour, $2 each for the second and third hours and $1 hourly beginning at 4 hours. Daily maximum is $13, and the deck charges 24/7.

The special event rate is $5 for short events up to 3 hours, $10 for partial day events up to 8 hours and $13 for all-day events up to 24 hours. This lot also only has credit card payment when the exit booth is unattended.

623 Nutt St, at the Wilmington Convention Center

If you use Google Maps, you can see a list of the parking decks alongside the info in this story here.

Accessible, long-term and private parking

On-street metered spaces are available for free to anybody with accessible parking license plates or hanging tags. Off-street parking is available for an unlimited time to accessible-marked vehicles at the hourly rate.

Monthly parking permits and parking violation fines can be found at the City of Wilmington website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.