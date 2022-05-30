Remembering the fallen aboard the U.S.S. North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - From torpedoes to kamikazes, veterans who served aboard the U.S.S. North Carolina certainly had their share of action. As many visit the Battleship to honor those veterans this Memorial Day, they get a chance to learn everything about the ship’s history.

Construction on the battleship began in 1937 and it would take three years to complete the ship. It was the first of its kind to be constructed by the U.S. Navy since World War I. She was originally destined to head to the North Atlantic until the attack at Pearl Harbor.

“December 7, 1941 happens and the tide changed,” said Frank Glossl, executive director of Friends of the Battleship North Carolina. “The mission of the ship was now to go over to the Pacific.”

It would be the start of six years of active service for the battleship. In that time, more than 2,300 people would serve onboard. Those veterans fought in every major naval offensive in the Pacific, earning 15 battle stars. Their service would include reacting to kamikaze attacks and even a torpedo hit.

“When we saw the smoke, we knew they were going to sound general quarters no matter what because of all the smoke going up,” recalled Charlie Rosell who served on the ship. “Japanese submarines can see that for miles and miles.”

Five men died when the torpedo hit. You can listen to his full recount if you visit the Battleship.

During World War II, Japanese radio announcements claimed six times that it was successful in sinking the North Carolina. That torpedo hit in 1942 is likely the closest the ship came to perishing. Those on board had luck on their side, but not everyone made it back alive.

“During the war, we lost a total of 10 crewmen on the ship,” said Glossl. “We just had a lot of weaponry on the ship that would repulse enemy aircraft. Ten lives are still 10 lives but compared to other ships that sank totally and lost 300, 400, 500 lives — we got away fairly unscathed.”

After it was decommissioned in 1947, the Battleship North Carolina was set to become scrap metal. North Carolinians urged leaders to instead let her come to her home state and serve as a memorial. In 1961, she did just that and now rests across the Cape Fear River from downtown Wilmington.

Its mission is no longer to protect the country but to remember those who gave their lives doing so. It now serves as a memorial with the names of all 11,000 men and women who died in WWII listed on the ship. On a typical Memorial Day, the Battleship invites hundreds to gather on the deck and remember the fallen. Due to the pandemic, it hasn’t happened in the last few years but Friends of the Battleship North Carolina are hopeful for 2023.

“[During the ceremony,] we ask any member who has served in that unit to stand up and it’s just amazing how many — out of 500 people, we get 150 guys and women standing there with their hats on,” said Glossl. “Sometimes, they’re in tears just remembering. Usually, it’s a very emotional day.”

Despite the lack of an event on the battleship this Memorial Day, many families still pay a visit to this historic place. Many even read the names of the North Carolinians lost in World War II.

