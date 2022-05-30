Police face questions over delays in storming Texas school

Senior Connect
New controversy surrounds who is responsible for police waiting outside a Uvalde, Texas classroom for nearly an hour before border patrol agents went in and killed the gunman.(WNEM TV5)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
UVALDE, Texas (AP) -Law enforcement authorities in Texas are facing questions and criticism over how much time elapsed before they stormed an Uvalde elementary school classroom and put a stop to the rampage by a gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers.

Investigators are also unable to say with any certainty whether an armed school district security officer outside Robb Elementary exchanged fire with the gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, when he first arrived on Tuesday.

