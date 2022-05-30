Senior Connect
NTSB provides investigation timeline following deadly small plane crash in North Myrtle Beach

The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to release more information on a deadly...
The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to release more information on a deadly small plane crash in North Myrtle Beach in about two weeks.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to release more information on a deadly small plane crash in North Myrtle Beach in about two weeks.

The federal transportation agency said one of its investigators arrived at the Grand Strand Regional Airport on Sunday to begin the investigation into the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration said 56-year-old David Flading was flying a single-engine Piper PA-12, more commonly known as a banner plane, when it crashed around 2 p.m. Saturday.

RELATED COVERAGE | Pilot dies in North Myrtle Beach plane crash, coroner says

Flading, who lived in Myrtle Beach for more than 20 years, died of traumatic injuries due to the crash, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

The NTSB said its investigator will document the scene and examine the aircraft. Part of the investigation will include requesting radar data, weather information, maintenance records and the pilot’s medical records, according to the NTSB.

The preliminary report of the crash is expected to be released 15 days after the accident.

The NTSB added that investigations involving fatalities and other major investigations take between 12 to 24 months to complete.

