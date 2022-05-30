Senior Connect
Incumbent Beaulieu plans to call for recount in school board primary race against Bosch

Incumbent Nelson Beaulieu plans to call for a recount after finishing two votes behind Jenna Bosch in the New Hanover County Board of Education democratic primary election.(WECT)
By Jon Evans
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nelson Beaulieu says he plans to file for a recount after finishing two votes behind Jenna Bosch in the New Hanover County Board of Education democratic primary election.

Beaulieu has until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday to submit his formal request.

Beaulieu, an incumbent seeking his second term on the Board of Education, saw his situation change during the county’s vote canvass on Friday, May 27. He entered the day with a three vote margin over Bosch for the fourth and final nomination to the general election, 7,296 to 7,293. But the canvass produced five more votes for Bosch than Beaulieu, with the challenger finishing with a total of 7,375 to 7,373 for the incumbent. The difference is well within the margin of votes making Beaulieu eligible to formally request a recount of the votes.

The New Hanover County Board of Elections has not announced the date when the recount will take place.

Veronica McLaurin-Brown, Dorian Cromartie and incumbent Judy Justice secured the three other nominations in the democratic primary. They will be on the November ballot against republicans Pat Bradford, Melissa Mason, Josie Barnhart and incumbent Pete Wildeboer in the race to fill four open seats on the school board.

