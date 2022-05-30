Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: summery with a tropical buzz for Memorial Day into early June

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, May 29, 2022
By Gannon Medwick
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:56 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a classically summery Memorial Day across the Cape Fear Region. Expect air temperatures to ride ample rays of sunshine to afternoon highs in the middle 80s to lower 90s as the surf holds in the seasonable middle 70s. Hazards include a moderate risk of rip currents and a small chance of a pop-up thunderstorm. Sunset on this Memorial Day will be a generously late 8:17 p.m.

First Alert Forecast items in the longer range include a string of more toasty days with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to middle 90s Tuesday through Friday. Odds for needed rain will remain low to at most medium in this stretch. Independent of local weather: the National Hurricane Center continues to indicate a 30% chance for tropical storm development in the southern Gulf of Mexico or western Caribbean Sea by the end of the week.

Hurricane Season officially starts June 1. Be informed and prepared, not scared: wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

