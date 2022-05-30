First Alert Forecast: summery temps with tropics making noise

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you! We’re closing out an unseasonably warm holiday weekend. First Alert Forecast items in the week ahead include a string of more toasty days with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to middle 90s Tuesday through Friday. Odds for needed rain will remain low to at most medium in this stretch.

Independent of local weather: the National Hurricane Center continues to indicate a 40% chance for tropical storm development in the southern Gulf of Mexico or western Caribbean Sea by the end of the week.

As Hurricane #Agatha nears Mexico's Pacific coast, odds for its eventual redevelopment on the Atlantic side of Central America are growing. The eastern Pacific Hurricane Season started May 15. For the Atlantic: the season officially opens June 1 and Alex is its first listed name. pic.twitter.com/RXRrbXdTH5 — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) May 30, 2022

Hurricane Season officially starts June 1. Be informed and prepared, not scared: wect.com/hurricane.

