Calabash home is total loss after fire
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - A fire destroyed a single-story home on Wampee Street in Calabash Sunday night
Calabash firefighters were called to the scene in the Oceanside Place subdivision shortly before 11 p.m. where the home was already fully engulfed by a fast-moving blaze.
The occupants of the home escaped the fire without injury and are being assisted by the Red Cross.
Several nearby homes sustained minor damage.
According to the Brunswick County Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire appears to have started on a back patio and screened porch area, but the exact cause remains under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.