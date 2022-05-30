Calabash home is total loss after fire

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - A fire destroyed a single-story home on Wampee Street in Calabash Sunday night

Calabash firefighters were called to the scene in the Oceanside Place subdivision shortly before 11 p.m. where the home was already fully engulfed by a fast-moving blaze.

The occupants of the home escaped the fire without injury and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Several nearby homes sustained minor damage.

According to the Brunswick County Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire appears to have started on a back patio and screened porch area, but the exact cause remains under investigation.

Despite best efforts by firefighters from four agencies, the house was a total loss. (Calabash Fire Dept.)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.