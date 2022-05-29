Your guide to June Events in Wilmington and our surrounding beaches so you can make the most out of your summer.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (CAPE FEAR WEEKEND) -

Enjoy Summer with these upcoming events in Wilmington. Carolina Beach music festival, Father’s Day, and so many more events are on deck to make the most out of your summer weekends. Here’s your guide to concerts, musicals, exhibitions and more.

June 10th

Around the World: WARM Gala

Wilmington Convention Center, 10 Convention Center Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401, USA | 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

This year you can explore the tastes, sights, and sounds of the world without leaving Wilmington as WARM takes you on a trip Around the World.

LIVE MUSIC BY PORT CITY SHAKEDOWN FOOD, DRINKS, PHOTOBOOTH, LIVE & SILENT AUCTION

Wilmington Sharks Baseball and Fireworks show

Legion Sports Complex 2149 Carolina Beach Road Wilmington, NC 28401 | 7:05 PM

Come root for the home team at the Wilmington Sharks baseball game at Legion Stadium. College players from around the USA come to play summer ball.

Tickets: Adult:$8 | Children < 2:Free | Reserved:$10 | Home Plate Box:$12 | Season Passes on website

Comedian Beth Stelling

Dead crow comedy room | 511 N Third Street Wilmington, NC 28401 | 7:00 and 9:30 PM

Join Dead Crow Comedy for a night of laughter with Chicago comedian Beth Stelling who’s been featured on two national comedy specials.

Tickets: $20 VIP $30

June 11th

Fort Fisher June of 1862

Fort Fisher State Historic Site 1610 Fort Fisher Blvd South Kure Beach, NC 28449 | 10 AM – 4 PM

A living history program with reenactors, canon firings, and the grounding of the blockade runner ship Modern Greece. Special tours will be available for a small fee at 11 AM and 2 PM.

Comedian Beth Stelling

Dead crow comedy room | 511 N Third Street Wilmington, NC 28401 | 7:00 and 9:30 PM

Join Dead Crow Comedy for a night of laughter with Chicago comedian Beth Stelling who’s been featured on two national comedy specials.

Tickets: $20 VIP $30

Summer Crafts Market at the Burgwin-Wright House

Burgwin-Wright House and Gardens 224 Market Street Wilmington, NC 28401 | 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Browse 27 artists, artisans and vendors while enjoying the beauty of the Burgwin-Wright House gardens. This event is free to attend.

Spanish Mackerel Open

Motts Channel Seafood Please see website for specific event locations Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480

Registration, Captains Meeting and Party on Friday. This fishing tournament will be in Captain’s Choice format, giving participants a choice to fish Saturday or Sunday. On Sunday, the Awards Dinner will also be held at the Wild Wing Cafe Sunday afternoon after 2:30 PM which will include wings as well as fresh-caught fried Spanish Mackerel. The Awards Ceremony will begin at 4:00 PM. This event is held June 11th and 12th.

June 12th

The Holden Beach Free Concert Series

131 Jordan Blvd, Holden Beach, NC 28462 | 6:30-8:00 PM

The Holden Beach free concert series takes place every Sunday from May 29 through September 4, 2022 at the Holden Beach Pavilion. Bring a friend, bring a chair and get ready to dance! Featuring The Embers

Historic Downtown Wilmington Marketplace

Front Street Wilmington, NC 28401 | 10 AM – 3PM

Historic Downtown Wilmington Marketplace is a city sponsored artisan outdoor market, in our 9th year. Every Sunday from April through October, local artists set up and display their creations on Front Street between Market and Dock streets, from 10-3pm. You can find jewelry, glass, fiber, clay, paintings and wall hangings.

Free Movies at the Lake | Trolls World Tour

Carolina Beach Parks and Rec - Lake Drive and Lake Park Boulevard Carolina Beach, NC 28428 | 8:45

Grab your kids, blankets, beach chairs and head to Carolina Beach Lake Park to enjoy a free outdoor movie on a gigantic screen showing the animated film Trolls World Tour

Dock St. Pride Party

Block of Dock Street near S Front Street | 2:00 - 8:00 PM

The party will feature Music will be provided by Brewtal and Bobby Zee. A drag show at the event will star Tara Nicole Brooks, Ebony Valentino, Rashmia Biosh and Karma. New Anthem Brewing, Duck and Dive, the Opera House Theatre Company and The Husk will also participate in the event. Learn more at the official event page.

June 14th

Poplar Grove’s Full & New Moon Ghost Tours

Poplar Grove Plantation 10200 US Highway 17 North Wilmington, NC 28411 | 8:00 PM

Join Poplar Grove Plantation for a guided tour during the new moon or full moon. This guided ghost tour explores the house of the Foy family where deceased members presence allegedly roams the property.

Tickets are $20

June 16th

Sounds of Summer in Wrightsville Beach

Wrightsville Beach Park 4 Fran Russ Drive. Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480 | 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM

Featuring Port City Shakedown Port City Shakedown is a stylish, high-energy fronted party/dance band, so you better be ready to dance!

Their refreshing mix of the best high energy music… Motown, Soul, Rock, 80s / 90s / 2000s, through today’s Top 40, is guaranteed to get everyone on the dance-floor.

The 2022 Southport Summer Concert Series

Franklin Square Park, Southport , North Carolina 28461 | 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

The Southport Summer Concert Series is back at Franklin Square Park! Join us each Thursday night at 6:00 pm under the shade of the majestic oaks at Franklin Square Park to enjoy the great music!

Featuring: Brunswick Big Band

June 17th

Airlie Gardens Summer Concert Series with Signal Fire

300 Airlie Rd, Wilmington, NC 28403 | 6:00 – 8:00 PM

Signal Fire is a group of diverse musicians with a common goal, to spread unity through music. Hailing from the coastal town of Wilmington, North Carolina Signal Fire brings a unique blend of reggae/rock music to the masses.

Hampstead Alive After Five concert series

Hampstead Kiwanis Park 586 Sloop Point Loop Rd, Hampstead, NC 28443 | 6:30 PM

All concerts will begin at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to enjoy the entertainment. Various food trucks will be on-site throughout the series. Alcohol and pets are prohibited. All current COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

The free Friday evening concerts will feature live music by: The Cruise Brothers Band

Maren Morris in Concert

Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park 10-A Cowan Street Wilmington, NC 28401 | 8:00 PM

Grammy award winning artist Maren Morris will dazzle you with her strong vocals in a country/folk styling. Her most recent album was awarded album of the year by the Country Music Awards.

Tickets start at: $45

June 18th

Port City Rip the Runway

The Harrelson Center Courtyard | 7:00 - 9:00 PM

This runway show is back after a COVID hiatus and this year it’s going to be better than ever. On Saturday June 18th from 7 to 9 PM the Harrelson Center Courtyard will be transformed to a Juneteenth Garden celebration. The annual Fashion show raises funds for the Lillie Ann Heggins Scholarship, and has raised over $25,000 in previous years. This annual event also highlights local emerging designers, and stores from Wilmington. It’s an event you don’t want to miss.

Movies in the Park

Founders Park, 113 Town Hall Drive, Leland, NC 28451, USA

Enjoy family movies under the night sky. Bring a blanket or chairs, a picnic, and family and friends, but please, not pet or alcohol. All movies take place in Founders Park. This is a free event.

June 19th

The Holden Beach Free Concert Series

131 Jordan Blvd, Holden Beach, NC 28462 | 6:30-8:00 PM

The Holden Beach free concert series takes place every Sunday from May 29 through September 4, 2022 at the Holden Beach Pavilion. Bring a friend, bring a chair and get ready to dance! Featuring Continental Divide

Boogie in the Park Concert Series

Kure Beach Ocean Front Park 105 Atlantic Avenue Kure Beach, NC 28449 | 5:00 -7:00 PM

Bring your beach chair or blanket and enjoy free, live music by the sea! Featuring: Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot

Historic Downtown Wilmington Marketplace

Front Street Wilmington, NC 28401 | 10 AM – 3PM

Historic Downtown Wilmington Marketplace is a city sponsored artisan outdoor market, in our 9th year. Every Sunday from April through October, local artists set up and display their creations on Front Street between Market and Dock streets, from 10-3pm. You can find jewelry, glass, fiber, clay, paintings and wall hangings.

Free Movies at the Lake | King Richard

Carolina Beach Parks and Rec - Lake Drive and Lake Park Boulevard Carolina Beach, NC 28428 | 8:45

Grab your kids, blankets, beach chairs and head to Carolina Beach Lake Park to enjoy a free outdoor movie on a gigantic screen showing King Richard.

June 23rd

Sounds of Summer in Wrightsville Beach

Wrightsville Beach Park 4 Fran Russ Drive. Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480 | 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM

Featuring Southern Trouble | Southern Trouble’s style of music ranges from contemporary country/country rock to southern rock

The 2022 Southport Summer Concert Series

Franklin Square Park, Southport , North Carolina 28461 | 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

The Southport Summer Concert Series is back at Franklin Square Park! Join us each Thursday night at 6:00 pm under the shade of the majestic oaks at Franklin Square Park to enjoy the great music!

Featuring: Zilches Classic Rock

June 26th

The Holden Beach Free Concert Series

131 Jordan Blvd, Holden Beach, NC 28462 | 6:30-8:00 PM

The Holden Beach free concert series takes place every Sunday from May 29 through September 4, 2022 at the Holden Beach Pavilion. Bring a friend, bring a chair and get ready to dance! Featuring The Tams

Historic Downtown Wilmington Marketplace

Front Street Wilmington, NC 28401 | 10 AM – 3PM

Historic Downtown Wilmington Marketplace is a city sponsored artisan outdoor market, in our 9th year. Every Sunday from April through October, local artists set up and display their creations on Front Street between Market and Dock streets, from 10-3pm. You can find jewelry, glass, fiber, clay, paintings and wall hangings.

June 30th

Sounds of Summer in Wrightsville Beach

Wrightsville Beach Park 4 Fran Russ Drive. Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480 | 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM

Featuring Uptown Easy | Uptown Easy is an 7-piece dance party band featuring a powerhouse horn & rhythm section, strong, soulful vocals & personality for days!

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.