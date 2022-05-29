Lifeguards make over a dozen rip currents rescues during Memorial Day weekend

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Lifeguards started their watch over New Hanover County beaches this weekend and saw a busy start to the season.

As of 3:40 p.m. Saturday, lifeguards in Carolina Beach had reported 16 rip current rescues. Meanwhile, in Brunswick County, Oak Island Water Rescue responded to the beach where one person was struggling to make it back to shore. It’s unclear if that was due to a rip current.

Officials want to remind beachgoers of the dangers surrounding rip currents. You will know if you’re caught in one once it starts to pull you away from shore.

Rip currents are strong but narrow. It’s best that you do not try to swim against it. Instead, you should turn and swim parallel to the shore.

Lifeguards started patrolling Wrightsville, Carolina and Kure beaches this weekend.

