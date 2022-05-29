Oak Island Police Department issues 43 citations during weekend checkpoints

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Police Department held two checkpoints on Saturday to make sure everyone on the roads was driving safely over the holiday weekend.

There were 43 traffic citations and arrests between the two checkpoints, one at NC 133 and the other at NC 906.

Ten other agencies joined the Oak Island Police Department in their efforts, including the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the Leland Police Department, the Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department, the Southport Police Department, the Caswell Beach Police Department, the Brunswick County District Attorney’s Office, the Brunswick County Magistrates Office, the Oak Island Unmanned Aerials Services (UAS) Division, and North Carolina Health and Human Services.

The checkpoints were efforted by the Click it or Ticket Campaign. The Breath Alcohol Testing (the BAT Mobile), was also used to see if drivers were impaired on site.

