First Alert Forecast: unseasonably warm and dry Memorial Day weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! High pressure has made its way over the Cape Fear, bringing mostly clear skies for the remainder of your holiday weekend! Expect temperatures Sunday morning to begin in the lower 70s before rocketing back into the upper 80s and near 90 in some local spots. A slight shower chance remains in place; however, mostly clear skies will grace southeastern North Carolina. With that being said, your beach and pool plans are a go but don’t forget your sunscreen as UV index values remain very high through Memorial Day.

As the calendar turns to June, temperatures are expected to swell daily to the middle and upper 80s with some lower 90s possible. Most days will boast a low to moderate risk of rip currents, with certain periods of the day, like low tides, being more pronounced. Exercise caution in the lower and middle 70-degree water. Rain and storm chances will be small through much of next week.

Catch your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

