Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: drier & warmer for holiday weekend

By Claire Fry
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you early this Saturday! After a day filled with drought-denting showers and storms, stray storms are possible through the morning before skies are clear heading into the remainder of your holiday weekend.

Temperatures are expected to swell daily to the middle and upper 80s with lower 90s possible as the calendar turns to June. Exercise caution in the lower and middle 70-degree water. Most days will boast a moderate risk of rip currents, with certain periods of the day, like low tides, being more pronounced. Rain and storm chances will be small into early next week.

Catch your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Hill
Brunswick County lottery winner sentenced to life in prison for murder
A cause of death investigation is underway in Columbus County
Holly Childs
Holly Childs resigns from Wilmington Downtown, iNC
New Hanover Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit has charged Pamala Lynn Rodriguez with two...
New Hanover Co. woman faces additional animal cruelty charges
A man died after being hit by an 18-wheeler near the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and...
UPDATE: Man killed after being hit by 18-wheeler identified

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening May 27, 2022
First Alert Forecast: evening showers and storm chances continue, hotter and mainly dry for the holiday weekend
Great weather grades for the upcoming holiday weekend
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening May 27, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. Morning, May 27, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. Morning, May 27, 2022
A threat of severe weather is expected for Friday and Friday evening.
First Alert Forecast: best storm chance happen before holiday