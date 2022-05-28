First Alert Forecast: drier & warmer for holiday weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you early this Saturday! After a day filled with drought-denting showers and storms, stray storms are possible through the morning before skies are clear heading into the remainder of your holiday weekend.

Temperatures are expected to swell daily to the middle and upper 80s with lower 90s possible as the calendar turns to June. Exercise caution in the lower and middle 70-degree water. Most days will boast a moderate risk of rip currents, with certain periods of the day, like low tides, being more pronounced. Rain and storm chances will be small into early next week.

