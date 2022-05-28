Senior Connect
Calabash Fire Department celebrates ‘The Dynamic Duo’ chiefs’ send-off party

According to a Facebook post by the Calabash Fire Department, the two have responded to nearly every structure fire, fire alarm, motor vehicle accident and major incident in the Calabash fire district.(Calabash Fire Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - A send-off party was held Friday, May 27, at the Calabash Fire Department in the Persimmon Road station where colleagues gathered to celebrate Chief Randall Bork and Assistant Chief James Bruno’s retirement and long service.

Brunswick County, Carolina Shores, Calabash, fellow fire chiefs, co-workers, and friends presented gifts and accolades to the nicknamed ‘Dynamic Duo’, showing their appreciation to their contributions to the community. They held a blessing and dedication of the department’s new aerial apparatus, Tower 1261, and the fire truck was ceremonially backed into the station.

Chief Bork took over the Calabash Fire Department in 2009, and Assistant Chief Bruno had already been a volunteer there for three years, now having a hundred years of firefighting experience between the two of them. According to a Facebook post by the Calabash Fire Department, the two have responded to nearly every structure fire, fire alarm, motor vehicle accident and major incident in the Calabash fire district.

They also oversaw many important advancements in the department, such as the new fire station on Persimmon Road. Chief Bruno is also accredited to using one of the many grants to have purchased the department’s first-ever brand new pumper, Engine 1270. Additionally, the department also acquired possession of a 2022 state-of-the-art Pierce Ascendant aerial truck, which they will soon use to protect Calabash fire district residents.

“We are very sad to see them go, but they will leave their many accomplishments behind, we wish them all the best in their well-deserved retirement,” the Facebook post stated.

