Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Woman charged after 4 dogs died in car while she ate lunch at restaurant, police say

Tesia White, 25, was arrested and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty.
Tesia White, 25, was arrested and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty.(Volusia County Corrections)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) – A woman is facing felony animal cruelty charges after she left four dogs in her vehicle while she ate lunch, resulting in their deaths, according to police.

According to New Smyrna Beach police, 25-year-old Tesia White from Missouri left four dogs in her vehicle with the air conditioning on and the windows up while she ate lunch at a restaurant Thursday afternoon.

Police said White checked on the dogs once during her meal, and they were OK at the time. But when she finished her lunch an hour later, White found all four dogs dead in the car.

Police did not clarify how the dogs died since the air conditioning was reportedly left on in the car.

Police said the dogs were a 4-year-old goldendoodle, two 12-week-old goldendoodle puppies, and a 2-year-old boxer.

White was arrested and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty. She was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after being hit by an 18-wheeler near the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and...
UPDATE: Man killed after being hit by 18-wheeler identified
Shawn Wellersdick being interviewed in 2017 by a Boston television station shortly after...
Wilmington restaurant owner, marathon runner dies
Holly Childs
Holly Childs resigns from Wilmington Downtown, iNC
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Quentin Dana Bashaw has been charged with the murder of Charles Radcliffe
Man arrested in Wilmington for Buncombe County murder

Latest News

The on-scene leader thought they were dealing with a barricaded subject and delayed entering...
Official: Girl told 911 ‘send the police now’ as cops waited
CAUGHT ON CAM: Dog alerts family to intruder inside home
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., heads to his office surrounded by reporters...
McCarthy, GOP lawmakers escalate standoff with Jan. 6 panel
Michael Hill
Brunswick County lottery winner sentenced to life in prison for murder
FILE - Attorney Michael Sussmann leaves federal court in Washington, April 27, 2022.
Deliberations underway in trial linked to Trump-Russia probe