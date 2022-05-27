Senior Connect
Wilmington Police Department set to launch Demo Day during 25th annual Cop Camp

By WECT Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is inviting the community out to Demo Day, where on June 21, after 10 a.m., new resources used to protect the city will be showcased at the department’s location at 615 Bess Street.

The event is part of the 25th annual summer Cop Camp since the first one in 1995, and is set to return on Monday, June 20, after a two-year hiatus.

From June 20 to June 24, officers will serve as counselors, bus drivers, and take part in activities with the youth.

K-9 units, three police horses, bomb squad, aviation unit and the Cape Fear Regional SWAT team will be on display on Demo Day.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

