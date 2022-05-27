Senior Connect
Wilmington National Cemetery to host Memorial Day ceremony

By WECT Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington National Cemetery will be hosting a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 30 at 11 a.m.

Attending the event will be NHC Veterans Council Chairman Deb Hays and Mayor Bill Saffo. A speaker will read the names they have received of veterans who passed away between May 15 2021 and May 15 2022. This year’s ceremony will also have a rifle salute before Taps.

The guest speaker will be past chairman and U.S. Coast Guard Commander Frank Roberts. You can reach out to the NHC Veterans Council online or by calling (910) 798-7611. The Wilmington National Cemetery is located on 2011 Market St, Wilmington, NC, 28403.

