South end of bridge repairs in Elizabethtown complete

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The last girder was installed Thursday on the south end of the US 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River in Elizabethtown.

According to a post on social media by the Town of Elizabethtown, the North Carolina Department of Transport said the girders for the north side will be delivered in August.

At that time, the remaining work will be carried out from the north bank of the river.

The last girder being set on the south end of the bridge (WECT)

