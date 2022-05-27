South end of bridge repairs in Elizabethtown complete
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The last girder was installed Thursday on the south end of the US 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River in Elizabethtown.
According to a post on social media by the Town of Elizabethtown, the North Carolina Department of Transport said the girders for the north side will be delivered in August.
At that time, the remaining work will be carried out from the north bank of the river.
Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.