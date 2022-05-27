Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

South end of bridge repairs in Elizabethtown complete

Construction on the U.S. 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River in Elizabethtown
Construction on the U.S. 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River in Elizabethtown(NCDOT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The last girder was installed Thursday on the south end of the US 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River in Elizabethtown.

U.S. 701 bridge closures to pause for the rest of the week, resume on May 16

According to a post on social media by the Town of Elizabethtown, the North Carolina Department of Transport said the girders for the north side will be delivered in August.

At that time, the remaining work will be carried out from the north bank of the river.

The last girder being set on the south end of the bridge
The last girder being set on the south end of the bridge(WECT)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after being hit by an 18-wheeler near the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and...
UPDATE: Man killed after being hit by 18-wheeler identified
Shawn Wellersdick being interviewed in 2017 by a Boston television station shortly after...
Wilmington restaurant owner, marathon runner dies
Holly Childs
Holly Childs resigns from Wilmington Downtown, iNC
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Quentin Dana Bashaw has been charged with the murder of Charles Radcliffe
Man arrested in Wilmington for Buncombe County murder

Latest News

New Hanover County Board of Elections completes canvass, certifies election results
NHC Board of Education primary election canvass places incumbent Beaulieu in 5th place
New Hanover Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit has charged Pamala Lynn Rodriguez with two...
New Hanover Co. woman faces additional animal cruelty charges
The wrongful death suit was filed Tuesday in Carteret County court
Families of victims of downed aircraft file lawsuit
Cape Fear River
Cape Fear lawmakers want polluters, not ratepayers, to pay for PFAS abatement