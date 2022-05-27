Orange Street ArtsFest returns for Memorial Day weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Thalian Association Community Theater is holding its annual Orange Street ArtsFest this weekend on May 28 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The festival will be held inside and around the Hannah Block Historic USO Building/Community Arts Center at 120 South 2nd Street. Festivities include art, entertainment, a street fair and a playroom at the Children’s Museum of Wilmington. The event is free, but Thalian would appreciate donations.

You can find the official event page on Facebook.

