NHC Board of Education primary election canvass places incumbent Beaulieu in 5th place

New Hanover County Board of Elections completes canvass, certifies election results
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A canvass of the primary election votes Friday pushed NHC Board of Education incumbent Nelson Beaulieu into fifth place in the democrat race for the four candidate spots.

The official canvass results showed Jennah Bosch leading Beaulieu by two votes with a count of 7,375 votes to Beaulieu’s 7,373.

At the closing of the polls May 17, Beaulieu had a slim lead over Bosch of three votes, so the canvass has reversed the result placing Bosch as the winner of the fourth democrat nomination.

As the difference is one percent or fewer of all the votes cast for the two candidates, the trailing candidate may request a recount.

The canvass confirmed the other three nominees for the democrats as Veronica McLaurin-Brown, Dorian Cromartie, and Judy Justice. The four confirmed republican nominees following the canvass are Pat Bradford, Melissa Mason, Josie Barnhart, and Peter C. Wildeboer.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

