New Hanover Co. woman faces additional animal cruelty charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman who was charged with animal cruelty after two German Shepherds in her care died now is facing additional charges.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Pamela Rodriguez has been charged with nine counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty and six counts for failing to get her animals vaccinated.

Officials say that Rodriguez’s boyfriend, Thomas Skiff, has been charged with one count of misdemeanor animal cruelty and one count of failing to have his dog vaccinated.

Rodriguez, who runs a dog walking and boarding business, previously was charged with two counts of felony cruelty to animals.

“Rodriguez had taken in two German Shepherds, Nala and Jager, for boarding utilizing Rover.com,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. “After five days of being boarded with Rodriguez, she stated she woke up and found Nala deceased. Later that day Rodriguez’s stated that Jager was acting lethargic, so she took him to the emergency vet, where Jager passed away.”

The sheriff’s office says the two dogs died due to extreme dehydration and starvation.

