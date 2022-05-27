NC Wildlife Resources officers and other law enforcement agencies stepping up patrols for Memorial Day Weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officials are expecting a busy weekend on the water, that’s why law enforcement is stepping up patrols on roads and on the water.

Officers urge everyone who is out and about to make smart decisions.

Their biggest message-- if you decide to consume alcohol this weekend, don’t get behind the wheel of a vehicle or boat, and make sure you have a designated driver who is not under the influence.

“Also take into consideration that while the weather is going to be nice, you’re gonna be consuming a lot a lot more alcohol. The stressors on the water such as the wind, the sun, the waves all have a greater impact on the way you normally would feel if you’re either sober or under the influence of alcohol,” NC Wildlife Resources Commission Master Officer Clayton Ludwick said. “We’ll have a substantial amount of vessels, patrol vessels on the water specifically looking for any safety infractions, registration infractions, as well as boating impaired. In that case, if somebody is deemed to be boating impaired, they do get arrested.”

Officers say you should be focused on the little ones in your family, too.

“Definitely watch your kids when you’re on the water. Any child under the age of 13 has to always have a life jacket on when the boat is moving. Also, be aware not to let your kids or any other people on your boat bow ride. It’s against the law, and when you fall in unfortunately bad things happen,” Ludwick said.

Officers also urge everyone going out on the water to have basic knowledge of boating safety.

The BAT mobile, part of the Booze it and Lose it campaign, will be around the community throughout the weekend as part of the increased law enforcement patrols over Memorial Day weekend.

