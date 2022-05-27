Hoggard women’s soccer, South Brunswick and Whiteville baseball teams advance in playoffs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three area high school teams advanced Thursday night in their quests to bring home state championships.

The top-seeded Hoggard Vikings continued their march through the Women’s 4A soccer bracket. Ella Johnson scored two goals leading Justin Schatz’s squad to their their third shutout win in the NCHSAA tournament, 3-0 over #5 Holly Springs. Hoggard will host the Eastern Regional Final next Tuesday against the winner of the match between Chapel Hill and Cardinal Gibbons.

The second-seeded South Brunswick Cougar baseball team swept their way into the 3A baseball championship series. They took the second game of the best-of-three East Regional series against South Central 8-1 in Winterville. South Brunswick moves on to play either top-seeded South Rowan or #11 East Lincoln in the state finals.

In the 2A East Regional final, fourth-seeded Whiteville went on the road and won the second game 8-6 against #15 North Lenoir, taking that series in two games. The Wolfpack will now take on the West Regional champs in the finals, either #1 seed Randleman or 15th-seed Community School of Davidson.

The baseball championship series are scheduled to start June 3.

