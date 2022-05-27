Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Hoggard women’s soccer, South Brunswick and Whiteville baseball teams advance in playoffs

The top-seeded Hoggard Vikings defeated Holly Springs 3-0 Thursday night to advance to the...
The top-seeded Hoggard Vikings defeated Holly Springs 3-0 Thursday night to advance to the Women's 4A Soccer Eastern Finals.(WECT)
By Jon Evans
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three area high school teams advanced Thursday night in their quests to bring home state championships.

The top-seeded Hoggard Vikings continued their march through the Women’s 4A soccer bracket. Ella Johnson scored two goals leading Justin Schatz’s squad to their their third shutout win in the NCHSAA tournament, 3-0 over #5 Holly Springs. Hoggard will host the Eastern Regional Final next Tuesday against the winner of the match between Chapel Hill and Cardinal Gibbons.

The second-seeded South Brunswick Cougar baseball team swept their way into the 3A baseball championship series. They took the second game of the best-of-three East Regional series against South Central 8-1 in Winterville. South Brunswick moves on to play either top-seeded South Rowan or #11 East Lincoln in the state finals.

In the 2A East Regional final, fourth-seeded Whiteville went on the road and won the second game 8-6 against #15 North Lenoir, taking that series in two games. The Wolfpack will now take on the West Regional champs in the finals, either #1 seed Randleman or 15th-seed Community School of Davidson.

The baseball championship series are scheduled to start June 3.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Wellersdick being interviewed in 2017 by a Boston television station shortly after...
Wilmington restaurant owner, marathon runner dies
(Source: NC Education Lottery)
Wilmington man wins $200,000 with $5 scratch-off ticket
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
A man died after being hit by an 18-wheeler near the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and...
Man dies after being hit by 18-wheeler
According to Lt. Irving with the Wilmington Police Department, Rone'quia Harris was charged...
Port City United employee fired after about a week due to her arrest

Latest News

Cape Fear Gardening: Taking care of your roses
Cape Fear Gardening: How to get the most from your rose bushes
Concert season is in full swing in Wilmington with Live Nation shows taking place at the Live...
Live Nation and City of Wilmington work to address long lines, visibility, and more at amphitheater
WDI works in partnership with the City of Wilmington, New Hanover County, community...
Holly Childs resigns from Wilmington Downtown, iNC
Each night at 6 p.m. this week, we’ll take a look at her career and accomplishments over the...
Frances Weller celebrates 40 years at WECT!