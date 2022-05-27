First Alert Forecast: rain & storm chances ahead of holiday weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Friday. Your First Alert Forecast opens with increasing rain odds as a front approaches the Cape Fear Region. Despite the abundance of moisture, droughts have a way of breaking up rain systems, so rain odds remain conservative at 50% for Friday and Friday evening. Keep your WECT Weather App handy for the unlikely event an urgent bulletin needs to find you.

Watch out late Friday morning into Friday evening for thunderstorm clusters or cells. Some storms could be strong or severe but it is also a shot at much needed rain. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/zaxr59RGaH — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) May 26, 2022

Through the holiday weekend, Temperatures will swell daily to the middle and upper 80s with lower 90s likely as the calendar turns to June. Exercise caution in the lower and middle 70-degree water. Most days will boast a moderate risk of rip currents, with certain periods of the day, like low tides, being more pronounced.

Catch your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.