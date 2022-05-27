Senior Connect
Dr. Jerry Oates named Southeastern North Carolina Regional Superintendent of the Year

Dr. Oates was unanimously chosen by the fifteen school districts’ superintendents that make up...
Dr. Oates was unanimously chosen by the fifteen school districts’ superintendents that make up the Southeast Education Alliance.(Southeast Education Alliance)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Southeast Education Alliance announced Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jerry Oates as the Southeastern North Carolina Regional Superintendent of the Year for the 2022-23 school year.

Oates was unanimously chosen by the fifteen school districts’ superintendents that make up the Southeast Education Alliance.

Oates has a 25 year career in education, previously working as a teacher, Assistant Principal and Principal, Chief Human Resource Director, Associate Superintendent, and a Superintendent as of November 2018. He is also a member of Brunswick County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the United Way of the Cape Fear Board of Directors.

The naming includes a nomination for the 2022-23 A. Craig Phillips North Carolina Superintendent of the Year Award, where the winner will represent the state of North Carolina for the National Superintendent of the Year award.

“This recognition is not an individual recognition, but recognition to the members of the Brunswick County Schools family who give of themselves each and every day to provide a quality education to our students,” Oates stated in a release upon receiving the honor. “With strong community support, partnerships, and the support of our board we have been able to excel in the face of adversity and calamity. The best is yet to come for Brunswick County Schools and I am privileged and blessed to work with the best educators in the state.”

