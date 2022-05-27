Senior Connect
City of Wilmington hosts baby formula drive and distribution

File photo of baby formula
File photo of baby formula(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is hosting a Formula Drive & Distribution to help families in need of baby formula.

Starting today, Friday, May 27, 2022, unopened cartons of unexpired and non-recalled baby formula can be dropped off at the Fit for Fun Center at 302 S. 10th Street in Wilmington.

Formula will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis and limited to one carton per family per day.

People can drop off or pick up formula Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. or Saturday from 9 a.m.–noon.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

