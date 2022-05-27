Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

A cause of death investigation is underway in Columbus County

Robert Ransom Smith III, 67, suffered a fatal gunshot wound
(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County sheriffs have begun a death investigation after deputies who were investigating leads following a breaking and entering call in Chadbourn May 26, 2022, found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators heard the call about a gunshot wound while in the vicinity of Joe Brown Highway South.

Upon arrival at the home of Jeanette Duncan and her son Robert Smith IV, they found Duncan’s ex-husband, 67-year-old Robert Smith III, deceased. Law enforcement officials say Smith III was shot and killed while acting irate and trying to forcibly enter Duncan’s residence.

Two days earlier, on May 24, Smith III allegedly broke into the home and stole three firearms and some jewelry, according to law enforcement.

It is not clear whether Smith III was shot and killed by Duncan or her son, Smith IV.

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigators are working to determine if the shooting was justified under NC’s stand your ground law.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after being hit by an 18-wheeler near the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and...
UPDATE: Man killed after being hit by 18-wheeler identified
Shawn Wellersdick being interviewed in 2017 by a Boston television station shortly after...
Wilmington restaurant owner, marathon runner dies
Holly Childs
Holly Childs resigns from Wilmington Downtown, iNC
Police sirens
UPDATE: Man charged with DWI for traffic accident involving a pickup truck on MLK Jr. Parkway
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack

Latest News

The Wilmington National Cemetery will be hosting a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 30 at...
Wilmington National Cemetery to host Memorial Day ceremony
Michael Hill
Brunswick County lottery winner sentenced to life in prison for murder
Scout Krish Mishra delivered over 60 classroom safety kits to Roland-Grise Middle School.
‘I just want them to be able to come to school knowing that they’re safe:’ Local teen makes school safety kits
Construction on the U.S. 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River in Elizabethtown
South end of bridge repairs in Elizabethtown complete