Cape Fear lawmakers want polluters, not ratepayers, to pay for PFAS abatement

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nearly five years ago residents relying on drinking water from the Cape Fear River learned about the pollution of the river with the chemical known as GenX. The revelation spurred lawsuits, federal intervention, and anger from those impacted by the pollution --- but so far, polluters have avoided paying for major mitigation efforts --- a new bill hopes to change that.

Per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination not only costs those affected by pollution in possible health impacts, but financially as well. Now, lawmakers want to pass that cost on to those who created the problems instead of those impacted.

“What this bill would do would require a known polluter to pay for the technology necessary that a public water authority, like Cape Fear Public Utility Authority would have to expend to get these contaminants out. I think $50 million, in our case here locally for those granulated carbon treatments,” Representative Deb Butler said.

A bill with bipartisan support from lawmakers around the state and sponsored by several local representatives including, Deb Butler, Ted Davis Jr., Frank Iler, and Charlie Miller are working to make sure those responsible for pollution are held accountable.

It’s not the first time lawmakers have proposed the idea, in 2021 Butler introduced a similar bill, however, this bill has more bipartisan support.

Studies have detected the so-called ‘forever chemical’ in ground water, surface water, and even in the air. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality confirmed in 2021 Chemours, a DuPont spin-off company, is largely responsible not only for the surface water contamination, but also for GenX found in wells in New Hanover County.

The bill is titled ‘An act to protect the citizens of North Carolina from drinking water contaminated by GenX and other PFAS compounds,’ and would allow the state to set maximum levels of PFAS chemicals allowed in water sources --- and make those companies pay.

Local government leaders as well as advocacy groups have demanded Chemours to pay for mitigation efforts, and lawsuits to hold the company responsible have been filed.

Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo addressed the importance of making polluters pay earlier this year.

“I believe I speak for Council when I say ensuring polluters pay for their actions should be a moral and legal priority and we thank her for continuing to lend her voice to that priority,” he said.

So why isn’t the company paying for the problems they caused? It’s a question the Caper Fear Public Utility Authority has asked for years.

“CFPUA has been asking that question since 2017, when Chemours representatives told our community that operations at its Fayetteville Works plant had been discharging PFAS compounds to the Cape Fear River. Those discharges also occurred under DuPont, which created Chemours, and dated to about 1980,” according to CFPUA.

Treating PFAS pollution is not cheap and providing clean drinking water is a priority for water providers.

The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority is working to get a $36 million granulated activated carbon filtration system online at the Sweeny Water Treatment Plant to remove GenX and other PFAS chemicals from drinking water.

However, right now the ratepayers of CFPUA are footing the bill for that project, a project that would not be necessary had Chemours not polluted the water.

“Total project costs, including engineering and construction, are estimated at $43 million. Those costs have been financed through the sale of revenue bonds. Paying off the bonds related to funding this project will result in an increase of about $5 on an average customer’s monthly bill,” according to CFPUA.

This is just one of several bills in the General Assembly addressing PFAS, another proposal would prohibit manufacturers from even using PFAS and other toxic chemicals in their packaging.

