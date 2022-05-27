Cape Fear Academy boys lacrosse team wins state championship

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Academy boys lacrosse team won the NCISAA Division II state championship against Forsyth Country Day School on May 21. The championship game was held in Concord.

The CFA Hurricanes won the game with a final score of 9-7. With this win, CFA’s record increased to 11-6 for this season, while FCDS’s record dropped to 13-4.

“This is CFA’s 2nd lacrosse championship in school history. YEAH BOYS,” said the CFA Athletic Department.

CFA Varsity Boys Lacrosse defeats FCDS 9-7 in the NCISAA Division II State Boys Lacrosse Championship played in Concord, NC (Cape Fear Academy Athletic Department)

