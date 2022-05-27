Senior Connect
Cape Fear Academy boys lacrosse team wins state championship

A group of high school boys in jerseys pose for a picture on a grassy field. Several wear...
CFA Varsity Boys Lacrosse defeats FCDS 9-7 in the NCISAA Division II State Boys Lacrosse Championship played in Concord, NC(Cape Fear Academy Athletic Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Academy boys lacrosse team won the NCISAA Division II state championship against Forsyth Country Day School on May 21. The championship game was held in Concord.

The CFA Hurricanes won the game with a final score of 9-7. With this win, CFA’s record increased to 11-6 for this season, while FCDS’s record dropped to 13-4.

“This is CFA’s 2nd lacrosse championship in school history. YEAH BOYS,” said the CFA Athletic Department.

A few high school lacrosse players pose on a field with their coaches. A boy in the middle...
High school lacrosse players wearing jerseys celebrate on a running track. The coaches stand...
CFA Varsity Boys Lacrosse defeats FCDS 9-7 in the NCISAA Division II State Boys Lacrosse Championship played in Concord, NC(Rick Wilkins)

