Brunswick County lottery winner sentenced to life in prison for murder

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Brunswick County man and lottery winner who previously won $10 million in a scratch-off ticket in 2017 was convicted today for First Degree Murder and Possession of Firearm by a Felon.

54-year-old Michael Hill was taken into custody in Southport on November 23 of 2020 after shooting Keonna Graham in back of the head while she laid in a hotel room bed.

Graham was reported missing by her mother and her body was found in SureStay Hotel in Shallotte, where surveillance footage from the hotel showed Hill was the only individual in the room with her.

Hill reportedly confessed to murdering Graham after finding texts from other men while they were staying at the hotel. He stated he and Graham were in a romantic relationship for a year and a half after he won his lottery ticket.

After the jury deliberated for an hour, Hill was sentenced to life in prison without possibility for parole and a concurrent 22-36 months for Possession of Firearm by Felon.

