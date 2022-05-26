Senior Connect
Volety named chancellor-elect at UNCW

Dr. Aswani K. Volety
Dr. Aswani K. Volety(UNCW)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dr. Aswani K. Volety has been selected to replace retiring Jose V. Sartarelli as the chancellor at UNCW, the university announced Thursday,

Volety previously served as the Dean of UNCW’s College of Arts & Sciences and the Executive Director of the Center for Marine Science. He is currently Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Elon University.

Volety will take over as chancellor on July 1.

“Dr. Volety is a first-generation college graduate and an American by choice. His story speaks to the power of public universities to transform lives, and throughout his career he has demonstrated his commitment to students, to research and to service,” UNC System President Peter President Hans said. “I know the UNC Wilmington community will be delighted that he’s coming home.”

Sartarelli has been the university’s chancellor since July 1, 2015.

