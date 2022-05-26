Southport PD increases patrols at elementary school

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Southport Police Department increased patrols for Southport Elementary School Thursday to help students and families feel safe in the wake of the school shooting in Texas.

According to a post on Facebook, officers greeted parents and students and have been available to families to address concerns.

“Chief Coring and members have been at the school each morning greeting parents and students so that they are available to answer any questions of concerns.”

The additional patrols included walk throughs during the day by officers.

“We work closely with BCSO and the SRO at all times especially during times such as this,” noted the post.

