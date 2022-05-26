NC “Parents’ Bill of Rights” would forcibly out children to their parents, limit instruction on LGBTQ+ people in K-3 curriculums

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina HB 755, titled “Parents’ Bill of rights,” would codify a procedure for requesting information from the school, bar instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in K-3 curriculums and require teachers to out students to their parents if they wish to use a different name or pronouns.

Introduced by Republican representatives Hugh Blackwell, John Torbett, Jon Hardister and Jeffrey Elmore, HB 755′s stated goal is to “Establish a Parents’ Bill of Rights enumerating certain rights of parents related to the education, health, privacy, and safety of their child.”

While several parts of the bill reference rights which are already guaranteed to parents, more specific procedures are defined for requesting information from schools. Another section adds a more formal procedure for parents to submit concerns and complaints.

Alongside this, the bill would require parents to be notified of anytime school staff uses a different name or pronouns for a student.

The bill also would not allow “instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity” in K-3 curriculums. The language is similarly vague to that seen in Florda’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill. While the text of the bill doesn’t mention gay or transgender people by name, Florida lawmakers explicitly referred to restricting even casual references to LGBTQ+ people.

K-3 teachers would hypothetically still be allowed to mention LGBTQ+ people, but it would not be allowed in the curriculum. This makes the bill, technically, less restrictive than Florida’s bill that restricts all classroom instruction on the topics.

The mental health of LGBTQ+ youth is directly affected by discrimination, and a Trevor Project report found that their mental health is significantly affected by debates around the rights of transgender people. 27% of transgender students feel unsafe at or going to or from school, 35% are bullied at school and 35% attempt suicide.

A student who feared backlash from their parents would only have two choices: stay in the closet, or risk coming out to their parents. A poll found that while roughly 72% U.S. adults said they were confident they would be able to support and understand a transgender and/or non-binary child, but that still leaves about 28% who were not confident they could do so.

Despite this, Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger claims in a WRAL article that “there’s no attempt to squelch folks from talking about things.” Governor Roy Cooper’s office told WRAL that he would review the bill.

“This legislation, if passed, would drastically and negatively impact the ability of young people to realize their full potential in a safe and welcoming learning environment,” said Charlotte Pride President Clark Simon on Wednesday. “LGBTQ young people are four times more likely to attempt suicide than their straight peers. This legislation will make this reality worse, not better.”

The NC Association of Educators also voiced their opposition.

“While we continue to review this bill, we already know much of what’s proposed is already codified in law, so this is nothing more than an attempt to solve a non-existent problem,” said NCAE President Tamika Walker Kelly on Wednesday. “Instead of working to improve school conditions and build upon positive parent and teacher relationships, this bill is designed to cast schools as places of suspicion.”

