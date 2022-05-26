Man dies after being hit by 18-wheeler

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man died after being hit by an 18-wheeler near the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Shipyard Blvd at around 7:18 a.m. on Thursday.

Per the Wilmington Police Department, the initial investigation seems to indicate the 36-year-old victim was lying in a blanket on some part of the road when the truck hit him. He died on the scene, and officials are currently withholding his name to notify his family.

“This is an on-going investigation. Our condolences go out to the man’s family and friends,” writes the WPD.

