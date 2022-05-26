Senior Connect
Man dies after being hit by 18-wheeler

A man died after being hit by an 18-wheeler near the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and...
A man died after being hit by an 18-wheeler near the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Shipyard Blvd at around 7:18 a.m. on Thursday.(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man died after being hit by an 18-wheeler near the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Shipyard Blvd at around 7:18 a.m. on Thursday.

Per the Wilmington Police Department, the initial investigation seems to indicate the 36-year-old victim was lying in a blanket on some part of the road when the truck hit him. He died on the scene, and officials are currently withholding his name to notify his family.

“This is an on-going investigation. Our condolences go out to the man’s family and friends,” writes the WPD.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

