Man arrested in Wilmington for Buncombe County murder

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested 57-year-old Quentin Dana Bashaw on Wednesday, May 25 after he was charged with murder of Charles Radcliffe in Buncombe County.

According to a Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office release, officials have been investigating the death of Charles Radcliffe since September 2021. The investigation began after the autopsy ruled the cause of death as blunt force trauma. Bashaw was then arrested in Wilmington following a joint effort by law enforcement.

For now, Bashaw is held at the New Hanover County Jail to be extradited to Buncombe County.

“The collaboration of our Criminal Investigation Unit and the Wilmington Police Department, New Hanover Sheriff’s Office, Novant Company Police and the United States Marshals Service Regional Taskforce was essential in locating Bashaw. We are thankful for their assistance in this investigation and apprehension,” says Sheriff Quentin Miller in a release.

