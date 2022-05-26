For lockdown generation school shootings are their ‘reality’

AP - Students processing the attack in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 students and two teachers — yet another school shooting — returned to a common theme: They are the “lockdown generation.”

Although mass shootings at schools are rare, gun violence among traumatized and stressed students has risen since the start of the pandemic — and many have become numb to the violence.

Since the start of 2020, researchers at the Naval Postgraduate School have recorded 504 cases of gun violence at schools — a number that eclipses the previous eight years combined.

The database includes students brandishing guns or opening fire in classrooms, bathrooms, cafeterias or gyms, and counts students who have used guns to take their own lives at school.

