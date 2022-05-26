Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

For lockdown generation school shootings are their ‘reality’

Robb Elementary School Shooting
Robb Elementary School Shooting(MGN Online / UCISD Robb Elementary)
By collin Binkley, Annie MA and Jocelyn Gecker
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AP - Students processing the attack in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 students and two teachers — yet another school shooting — returned to a common theme: They are the “lockdown generation.”

Although mass shootings at schools are rare, gun violence among traumatized and stressed students has risen since the start of the pandemic — and many have become numb to the violence.

Since the start of 2020, researchers at the Naval Postgraduate School have recorded 504 cases of gun violence at schools — a number that eclipses the previous eight years combined.

The database includes students brandishing guns or opening fire in classrooms, bathrooms, cafeterias or gyms, and counts students who have used guns to take their own lives at school.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Shawn Wellersdick being interviewed in 2017 by a Boston television station shortly after...
Wilmington restaurant owner, marathon runner dies
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
(Source: NC Education Lottery)
Wilmington man wins $200,000 with $5 scratch-off ticket
According to Lt. Irving with the Wilmington Police Department, Rone'quia Harris was charged...
Port City United employee fired after about a week due to her arrest
According to the sheriff’s office, its Vice and Narcotic Unit recently concluded a three-month...
Sheriff’s Office: Man booked under $10 million bond after fentanyl-laced pills seized

Latest News

This March 2022 photo provided by Manny Renfro shows his grandson, Uziyah Garcia, while on...
Texas school shooting: Daughter and her best friends ‘are all gone now,’ dad says
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Police: Texas gunman walked through apparently unlocked door
Dustin Vandegrift, 36, is facing multiple charges after officials say he tracked his teenage...
Dad tracked teen daughter’s location, shot at the boy she was with, sheriff says
Authorities have begun to piece together a timeline of the tragedy, as they look for answers...
Senate GOP blocks domestic terrorism bill, gun policy debate