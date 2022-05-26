Local organization hosting State of the River Forum

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear River Watch is hosting its first-ever State of the River forum next week.

Cape Fear River Watch is an organization that aims to maintain and improve water quality in the Cape Fear River Basin by way of advocacy, action and education in the community. The State of the River forum is an effort to share knowledge by experts and professionals from across the industry with the goal of effecting change.

The free event is open to the public and will be held at Cape Fear Community College in Windell Daniels Hall. The event will start on June 1 at 8:30 a.m. (Doors open at 8 a.m.) and run until 1:30 p.m.

The forum will include remarks from North Carolina NCAAP President Deborah Maxwell, NC Attorney General Josh Stein and others from the community. Closing remarks will be made by La’Meshia Whittington, Deputy Director at Advance Carolina/NC Black Alliance.

There will be vegetarian and vegan complimentary meals provided for those who attend. The Cape Fear River Watch asks that those planning to attend register ahead of time here.

