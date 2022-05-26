Live Nation and Wilmington works to address long lines, visibility, and more at amphitheater

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Concert season is in full swing in Wilmington with Live Nation shows taking place at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park and Greenfield Lake Amphitheater.

There’s plenty of reasons people love the new venue and the bands performing in Wilmington, but most things, there are challenges to overcome as well. Things like long lines and limited visibility from the lawn are common complaints, and Live Nation along with the City of Wilmington are working to address these concerns.

But the logistics of these matters are not as easy as some might hope.

Part of the problems with the long lines stem from the ongoing construction of a development nextdoor to the amphitheater. The construction limits the main entrance to the park, and Live Nation only has about five metal detectors which visitors must pass through before getting into a show, according to Wilmington’s liaison to Live Nation and supervisor of the park Dave Pugh.

“Right now they’re operating on five [lanes] with the hopes that once it gets complete up to seven or more lanes as well,” he said.

So, the city and Live Nation opened more entrances that allow lines to move a bit faster on the Riverwalk.

“We actually have two instances off the Riverwalk into the park. One is to be used for Park patrons that want to go to the east and west gardens. And then the bigger one is actually the one that actually goes into the amphitheater itself, inside the concert fencing,” Pugh said.

One thing people have likely noticed is a large tent on the law that obstructs views, it’s where the sound production equipment is operated from, but does cause issues for visitors in the back. Pugh says they’re looking into getting a low-profile tent to reduce that obstruction --- and as for a lack of screens for people to get a closer look in the back --- it could happen.

“Live Nation is, as far as I know, is looking into the possibility of having screens, whether they be distributed out around the lawn areas or larger screens on stage. So, but is that something they definitely were aware of”

Despite the challenges, the venue continues to attract big-named bands and visitors from around the state and the country --- and the hopes are that after these kinks are worked out the shows will continue to bring in the crowds.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.