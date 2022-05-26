Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Kerr Avenue is partially closed after a traffic accident involving a pickup truck

Police sirens
Police sirens(WSMV)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An accident involving a pickup truck has blocked the westbound lanes of Kerr Avenue on the intersection to the Martin Luther King Junior Parkway.

EMS and wreckage units arrived on the scene and have advised drivers to take alternative routes.

Wilmington police officials have confirmed those involved have only suffered minor injuries at this time.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Lt. Irving with the Wilmington Police Department, Rone'quia Harris was charged...
Port City United employee fired after about a week due to her arrest
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
The family of Val D'Auvray are still searching for answers following the death of their son and...
Father of man found dead at brewery says video shows son telling police he was being chased
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
(Source: NC Education Lottery)
Wilmington man wins $200,000 with $5 scratch-off ticket

Latest News

Elizabethtown employee handbook.
Complaint filed against Elizabethtown town manager, confusion over town policy for potential school board candidate
Huffman plead guilty to the charges on November 16, 2021. He reportedly sold methamphetamine...
Wilmington man sentenced for 15 years for several drug charges involving firearms
Each night at 6 p.m. this week, we’ll take a look at her career and accomplishments over the...
Frances Weller celebrates 40 years at WECT!
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants books to increase Spanish library in classroom
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants books to increase Spanish library in classroom