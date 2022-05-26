Kerr Avenue is partially closed after a traffic accident involving a pickup truck
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An accident involving a pickup truck has blocked the westbound lanes of Kerr Avenue on the intersection to the Martin Luther King Junior Parkway.
EMS and wreckage units arrived on the scene and have advised drivers to take alternative routes.
Wilmington police officials have confirmed those involved have only suffered minor injuries at this time.
