Holly Childs resigns from Wilmington Downtown, iNC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Holly Childs has announced her resignation from Wilmington Downtown, iNC, as the president/CEO, effective immediately.

According to a release from WDI, Childs has chosen to resign for family reasons.

WDI works in partnership with the City of Wilmington, New Hanover County, community organizations, and local leaders to execute development projects to support downtown businesses.

WDI will reportedly continue its current programs and initiatives as they seek new leadership.

