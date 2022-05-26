First Alert Forecast: best storm chance happen before holiday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with increasing rain odds as a front approaches the Cape Fear Region: a meager 10% Thursday, a modest 20% Thursday night, and then a healthier 50% later Friday into Friday night. Rich moisture along the front might argue for higher chances, but droughts have a way of breaking up rain systems, so conservatism seems like the prudent play. Should storms fire and enter the mix, they would have the means to become locally strong and gusty - especially by Friday afternoon and evening. So, please keep your WECT Weather App handy for the unlikely event an urgent bulletin needs to find you.
Catch your seven-day forecast to June 1 right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.
Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.
