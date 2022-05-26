First Alert Forecast: best storm chance happen before holiday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with increasing rain odds as a front approaches the Cape Fear Region: a meager 10% Thursday, a modest 20% Thursday night, and then a healthier 50% later Friday into Friday night. Rich moisture along the front might argue for higher chances, but droughts have a way of breaking up rain systems, so conservatism seems like the prudent play. Should storms fire and enter the mix, they would have the means to become locally strong and gusty - especially by Friday afternoon and evening. So, please keep your WECT Weather App handy for the unlikely event an urgent bulletin needs to find you.

While air temperatures (80s) and surf temperatures (middle 70s) should stay consistent through Memorial Day, rain chances will be more variable. Friday and Friday night will offer the best odds for needed rain of the period, though not 100%. pic.twitter.com/pYt2CqeAyw — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) May 26, 2022

Catch your seven-day forecast to June 1 right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.