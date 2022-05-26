Senior Connect
Final episode of ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ airs Thursday


In this Oct. 13, 2016, file photo, Ellen DeGeneres appears during a commercial break at a taping of "The Ellen Show" in Burbank, Calif. The program won outstanding entertainment talk show at the 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(CNN) - After 19 seasons and 64 daytime Emmy awards, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” is saying goodbye.

Thursday will be the final show.

DeGeneres said, “As great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore.”

But her next challenge is still up in the air. She might just relax for a bit, though DeGeneres herself admitted that’s not her style.

The stand-up comedian turned actress was the first lead actor in a sitcom to come out as gay in 1997. A few years later, she started “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

There have been some bumps along the way, including reports last summer of a toxic work environment.

But DeGeneres said the drama isn’t why she’s ending the show, calling her staff her “family and best friends.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

