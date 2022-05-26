Senior Connect
Cape Fear Gardening: How to get the most from your rose bushes

Cape Fear Gardening: Taking care of your roses
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With six different types of roses grown in North Carolina, advice about planting conditions and pruning will keep your roses blooming.

In this week’s episode of Cape Fear Gardening, New Hanover County Arboretum experts explain how to take care of your rose bushes to maximize their beauty year round.

Check out the video to find out more.

